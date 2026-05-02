Man Utd want to use Marcus Rashford in a swap deal to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan with a move to Barcelona looking more unlikely, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on a season-long loan deal to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window after spending the previous six months on loan at the Villans.

Rashford has largely been successful during his spell at Barcelona with the England international contributing 13 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances this season.

However, there have been rumours that Barcelona are reluctant to pay the €30m buyout clause in Rashford’s deal and instead want to negotiate the fee down or convince Man Utd to agree to another loan next season.

The Red Devils are not currently prepared to entertain a lower valuation as they think the buyout clause is actually too low for Rashford’s ability,

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on X on Tuesday: ‘Understand Barcelona are pushing for a second loan for Marcus #Rashford. Talks with Manchester United are ongoing.

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‘Barcelona currently do not want to trigger the €30m option to buy – ideally a second loan, otherwise they want to negotiate the fee down. #MUFC In any case, Rashford should stay. Approved by Hansi Flick. @SkySportDE.’

That has seen rumours in recent weeks that Tottenham could make a bid for Rashford if they guaranteed their survival in the Premier League.

But reports in Spain claim that a move back to Barcelona next season is now ‘definitively’ off for Rashford as Man Utd ‘want to include him in a swap deal that will shake up next summer’s transfer market’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United are exploring various options to secure the signing of Rafael Leao. Among them is the inclusion of Marcus Rashford as part of the deal. The idea at Old Trafford is clear: to reduce the financial impact of the transfer by using players as bargaining chips in the negotiations.

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‘Marcus Rashford is emerging as one of the most attractive options. His market value and international experience make him an interesting asset. The English striker hasn’t had a completely consistent season, which has led Manchester United to consider selling him.

‘However, the operation is not straightforward. AC Milan does not seem willing to easily accept a swap involving Marcus Rashford.’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks Rashford should move to Aston Villa or another team where he will get regular game time, as he will only ever be back up to Lamine Yamal or Raphinha at Barcelona.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “At Barcelona, he only ever will be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal. It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to maybe a Villa or that type of club where he’ll probably play every week.”

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