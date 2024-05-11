According to reports, FC Barcelona are eyeing a ‘swap deal’ with Manchester United for Mason Greenwood as they look to ‘replace’ an unwanted forward.

Greenwood joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan during the 2023 summer transfer window after Man Utd decided that it would be a PR disaster if they allowed him to make a return ahead of next season.

The Englishman’s loan move from Man Utd to Getafe came about after the case against him was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service. He was charged with attempted rape and assault in 2023 but the case was discontinued after the withdrawal of key witnesses reduced the chances of conviction.

The 22-year-old has eight goals and six assists in his 29 appearances for Getafa in La Liga this season and his form is attracting interest from several clubs around Europe. FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been mooted as potential destinations.

Greenwood ‘swap deal’

A report from HITC claims Greenwood is ‘unlikely’ to return to Man Utd and they are able to demand a sizable fee for the forward as he is under contract until 2026.

Man Utd would reportedly ‘like to sell him’ but ‘they will allow him to remain on loan at Getafe’ if their asking price is not met.

Regarding Barcelona’s interest in Greenwood, the report claims they are ‘willing to offer players’ to Man Utd for the England international.

‘Barca are very fond of Greenwood and HITC has been told that some at the club are eager to bring him in to replace Brazilian Vitor Roque, who arrived in January. ‘As HITC revealed Barcelona are keen to loan Roque out this summer, but his people are pushing for a permanent move. ‘HITC understands Barca would be willing to offer Man United players for Greenwood, including Roque – but the Premier League club would prefer a straight sale, if he was to leave.’

19-year-old Roque joined Barcelona from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Since making his debut for Barcelona in January, he has only made two starts in La Liga and it is being reported that they are looking to offload him ahead of the summer.

A recent report from Spanish outlet AS claims ROque has ‘several’ options, with Chelsea and Tottenham among his potential destinations.

‘Old suitors like Tottenham , with whom almost everything was agreed upon before leaving for the Camp Nou, or Napoli have once again knocked on the striker’s door , although they are not the only ones. ‘Other Premier clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea would also have tested the possibility of signing him.’

READ NEXT: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the pre-woke holier-than-thou headteacher creating division at Man Utd



In other Barcelona news, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims they are ‘closing in’ on Real Betis star Guido Rodríguez.

“Guido Rodríguez will leave Real Betis at the end of the season and has a verbal agreement to join Barcelona,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Barca started contact with the player around March with Xavi approving a move for the Argentina star ahead of the summer transfer window. Barcelona are well informed about everything regarding Rodríguez and have had direct contact with the player.

“Rodríguez will receive a two-year contract at the Catalan club with the option to extend it by a further year. Everything is ready to go to complete the transfer; however, nothing can be signed formally until Barcelona find out their financial fair play situation. Here We Go will come soon once this is sorted.”