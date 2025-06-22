Marcus Rashford may be denied his ‘dream’ move to Barcelona as ‘heavyweights’ in the Catalans’ dressing room are concerned over his impact on the ‘internal harmony’ of the dressing room.

It had been assumed that Williams’ expected move to Barcelona would end Rashford’s hopes of joining Hansi Flick’s side, but this may not be the case.

A report on Sunday claimed Barcelona are looking to sign both players because Flick ‘values versatile players’ and Rashford would be useful due to his ability to operate in various attacking roles.

However, Barcelona are not making it easy for Rashford to secure his ‘dream’ move this summer.

The report claims sporting director Deco has ‘demanded’ that the Man Utd star needs to ‘force’ his exit so he can leave on favourable conditions.

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to make ‘any financial commitments’ to Rashford and would not do the deal ‘at any price’.

It is suggested that they would only agree to ‘exceptional conditions’ as the forward ‘represents a risk’.

The report stated:

‘Deco has already informed the player’s entourage of the only possible option: a loan with a salary reduction and no mandatory purchase option. The ball is now in Rashford’s court, who sees Barça as a unique opportunity to relaunch his career after several uneven seasons in the Premier League. ‘There’s no urgency at Camp Nou, but there is clarity: the 2025-2026 project will be built on young talent, total commitment, and financial responsibility. If Rashford wants to be part of that, he’ll have to prove it in the offices before he does on the pitch.’

But Rashford may well be walking into a cold dressing room should he bow to Deco and Barcelona’s demands to force that ‘dream’ transfer as ‘some heavyweights look suspiciously at his incorporation’, according to fresh report from Spain.

It’s claimed their ‘discomfort’ comes in large part due to the ‘direct impact it could have on players already consolidated or highly appreciated in the group, such as Ferran Torres’.

The report adds: