Man Utd: Barcelona hit ‘major problem’ in Rashford transfer with wacky £61m swap deal under threat

Marcus Rashford could return to Man Utd in the summer transfer window as Barcelona hit a ‘major problem’ over a potential permanent deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed six goals and eight assists in 21 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international largely impressing for Hansi Flick’s side.

Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford despite his good form, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

Barcelona sporting director Deco insisted this week that the Catalan giants are “happy” with Rashford but that now isn’t the time to commit to the buy clause.

Deco told Cadena SER: “Now is not the time to make any decisions regarding Rashford’s future.

“We’re happy with him. He’s giving a lot to the team. He came on in yesterday’s win against Atletico Madrid and played well again, but we have time to decide on him.”

There were even wacky rumours last week that Barcelona could trigger their buy clause in the summer in order to use him a £61m swap deal for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

And now further reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘wants to stay’ at Barcelona but does not want to take a pay cut to make the deal happen.

The report adds: ‘There are many doubts, and Joan Laporta and Deco aren’t sure it’s worth paying the €30 million purchase option they agreed on. And there’s another factor complicating his continued stay at Camp Nou.

‘As sources in the UK explain, Rashford’s salary is a major problem for Barca. They can’t afford to pay him the €17 million net per year he earns at Old Trafford, and his wages would have to be significantly reduced.’