Barcelona make ‘logical’ final Marcus Rashford decision as Man Utd loanee gives verdict

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

Barcelona will trigger the buyout clause to buy Marcus Rashford from Man Utd on a permanent deal in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and join the Catalan giants Barcelona in a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came after Rashford spent the final six months of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa after falling out with manager at the time, Ruben Amorim.

The departure of the Portuguese head coach earlier this year saw speculation linking Rashford with a potential return to Man Utd once his Barcelona loan spell ends.

However, most reports suggests that Rashford wants to stay at the La Liga club with Barcelona deciding on whether to trigger the €30m (£26m) buyout option in the deal.

There were claims last week that Man Utd have shut down potential talks between them and Barcelona about potentially renegotiating the clause price.

Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan insists there will be no discussions about potentially lowering the transfer fee ahead of a summer transfer.

Khan said: ‘Man Utd not willing to re-negotiate Rashford’s Barca permanent fee.

‘Sky Sports News understands Manchester United are not and will not re-negotiate with Barcelona over the option fee for Marcus Rashford for his loan move to become permanent.

‘This comes amid a report that talks have been under way between the two clubs, with Barca wanting to pay less than the current option, which stands at around £26m (€30m).

‘However, Sky Sports News understands that is not the case and from United’s point of view, the situation remains unchanged.’

Man Utd are said to now ‘regret’ the clause in his contract as they value him at closer to £50m amid interest from other clubs with the £26m option now on the low side.

And Spanish newspaper Sport insists that Barcelona have made their final decision on whether to buy Rashford or not after months of speculation.

The verdict is in on the Man Utd loanee and Barcelona thinks triggering the clause would be the ‘most sensible move’ for the Catalan giants in the summer.

Sport adds: ‘According to SPORT, the pros and cons have been studied at the Barcelona club, market options have been analysed, and the conclusion is clear: the €30 million for Rashford (an attempt will be made to lower that amount, although it will not be easy), is the most sensible move for Barça’s interests.

‘Looking to acquire a player with similar attributes to the British winger means either paying less for an unknown quantity or paying an exorbitant amount for established players. Just look at City’s €72 million for Semenyo, the €100 million Milan could have asked for Leao, or similar outrageous sums. And by unknown quantity, we can mean bringing back Jan Virgili. The conclusion is that making the purchase of Rashford is the most logical course of action.’

Other reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘has already accepted’ Barcelona’s offer to stay in La Liga and that Hansi Flick ‘remains supportive of the move’.