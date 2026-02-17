Man Utd shut door on Barcelona as Ratcliffe ‘unwilling’ to accept Rashford transfer demand

Manchester United are not open to re-negotiating the permanent transfer fee option in Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona loan deal, according to reports.

Rashford is currently on loan at the Nou Camp and has scored 10 goals in 34 matches across all competitions this season.

He fell out of favour at United under former head coach Ruben Amorim, who banished Rashford from the first team over disciplinary and professionalism issues.

This was back in December 2024, a month before he joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on a six-month loan.

His half-season in the Midlands reignited the fire in Rashford’s belly and earned him a return to the England squad, as well as a season-long loan move to Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has impressed this campaign, but the Catalan giants are reportedly eager to reduce the £26million buy option included in their agreement with the Red Devils.

Manchester United, Barcelona will not discuss new Rashford fee

It has now emerged that United will not entertain this and view the situation as ‘unchanged’, despite reports they have been in discussions with Barcelona over a lower transfer fee.

Sky Sports News says there will be no re-negotiation. The report from Danyal Khan states:

Man Utd not willing to re-negotiate Rashford’s Barca permanent fee. Sky Sports News understands Manchester United are not and will not re-negotiate with Barcelona over the option fee for Marcus Rashford for his loan move to become permanent. This comes amid a report that talks have been under way between the two clubs, with Barca wanting to pay less than the current option, which stands at around £26m (€30m). However, Sky Sports News understands that is not the case and from United’s point of view, the situation remains unchanged.

It is widely accepted that Rashford will not play for United again.

A permanent move to Barcelona still appears to be the most realistic outcome, but their desire to drive down the buy option comes as little surprise.

The Blaugrana’s financial problems have been well documented for several years, but £26m for a player of Rashford’s quality would still represent a bargain.

The Red Devils are clearly eager to get Rashford off their books and start a new chapter without him, as evidenced by the relatively low buy option included in the agreement with Barca.

It has been a period of significant change under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership, and there is expected to be a greater focus on signing younger players moving forward, making Rashford’s reintegration even more unlikely.

