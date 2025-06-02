Marcus Rashford and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could swap places in the summer.

Premier League side Man Utd have been ‘offered’ a Barcelona player in exchange for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to make major improvements to their squad in the summer transfer window after a terrible season in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach failed to improve performances or results after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim did guide Man Utd to the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Tottenham 1-0 in the final, with Man Utd missing out on Champions League football.

The Red Devils will need to be clever in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad with £62.5m already spent on bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

But Amorim needs a lot more than that to get Man Utd challenging towards the top of the Premier League again and the sale of players will be key to bring in desired reinforcements.

There have been rumours that Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho and more could be sold this summer.

Rashford is one of the most likely to be sold as he left in the winter transfer window to join Aston Villa on loan after falling out with Man Utd boss Amorim.

The England international has a number of clubs interested in his services but many of them would want to take Rashford on a loan until the end of the season.

It has previously been reported that Rashford is looking to wait for a move to Barcelona this summer with the Catalan giants’ sporting director Deco recently revealing their interest in the Man Utd forward.

And now fresh reports in Spain claim that Barcelona are ‘studying options to sign the Englishman’ as his ‘profile fits perfectly into Hansi Flick’s attacking plans’.

Man Utd don’t want to loan Rashford out this summer but the La Liga giants ‘can’t currently afford to pay directly’ for the €4om asking price.

But ‘an idea has emerged and begun to circulate strongly within the sporting management: offering Marc-Andre ter Stegen as part of a player swap.’

Barcelona ‘would be open to including the German in the deal if the signing of Joan Garcia is finally completed’ with Man Utd ‘looking for a goalkeeper’ after Onana’s poor season in net.

Ter Stegen ‘would be willing to accept a change of scenery’ after ‘feeling he is being pushed towards the exit door’ in recent weeks because of Barcelona’s search for a new goalkeeper.

And now Barcelona and Man Utd’s idea of a potential swap deal ‘is already on the table and has begun to be considered by both sides’.