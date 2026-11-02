Barcelona star reaches decision on signing for Man Utd in January with Araujo solution mooted

Alejandro Balde could be more open to a move in January

Man Utd are still an option for Barcelona wing-back Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their money in the summer transfer window on three midfielders with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba all joining.

Their impact for Man Utd so far has been limited as Michael Carrick’s side have made a poor start to the new campaign and currently 17th and level on points with Crystal Palace, who are in the relegation zone.

Many supporters expected Man Utd to bring in more quality in different positions over the summer with Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall emerging as a target.

Man Utd were linked with numerous left-backs, including Barcelona’s Balde, but could not afford to pay for Hall and failed to bring in a player in that position.

Balde currently finds himself behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart in the pecking order at Barcelona and could now consider a January move away from the Camp Nou.

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Speaking in October about Balde’s difficult situation, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said: “It’s not easy for him right now, but he’s training, which is the most important thing he needs to do, and he’s training very well.

“In that position, we have Espart and João [Cancelo], two top players who are playing at a very high level. That’s all I can say.

“It’s certainly not perfect for Balde, but he does his job professionally, and that’s what I want and what’s necessary when you’re in that situation and you have to show you’re ready if they need you, and he does.”

And now the print edition of Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Man Utd are still an option for the Spain international and that Balde is ‘increasingly accepting that if he wants to play more minutes, he’ll have to leave Barca’.

Balde is said to be ‘attracted to the idea’ of playing in the Premier League with the Barcelona left-back keen on a similar loan move to the one Ronald Araujo is experiencing at Liverpool currently.

However, the report adds that Barcelona are not looking to loan Balde out and would instead prefer a fee if they were forced to let him leave the Camp Nou.

Giving an update a couple of weeks ago on Balde’s situation, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Hansi Flick confirmed that the Balde situation is not easy. Flick said we have Cancelo who is doing amazing in that position. We have Xavi Espart who is doing amazing.

“Espart also signed a new deal, so obviously Barcelona are well covered in that position.

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“But then he said I’m happy Balde is working hard. He should not give up. He should be available for when we need him.

“Obviously guys, Balde was already a potential player for sale in the summer. It was not Balde who wanted to leave Barcelona in the summer.

“Balde wanted to stay and continue. It was Barcelona as a club open to selling Balde. Then there was no right solution.

“Man United called but there was no right solution. Let’s see what happens in January because Man United were interested but the conditions of the deal were very difficult.

Balde to Man Utd or elsewhere likely to be ‘a situation to watch’ – Romano

“Barcelona were only considering a permanent exit and for big money and also the salary was a topic. United still need a left-back.

“More clubs are tracking Balde. His agent is Jorge Mendes who is in connection with several clubs on a weekly basis

about opportunities.

“And so the Balde situation is for sure one to watch again. If he’s not going to play, this could be a situation to watch in the next months.

“I would say in 2027 because it could be January, could be summer based on opportunities. This is not a cheap player. This is not an easy deal to do.

“Balde is young, he’s talented. So obviously it’s not an easy situation to clarify.”

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