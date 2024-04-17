Man Utd: Barcelona ‘receive call’ from Ratcliffe as Red Devils try to ‘get rid of’ £124m quartet

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

Man Utd are trying to offload as many as four players on La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a good first season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman leading his side to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to offload four players

However, things have not gone to plan this season with Man Utd exiting Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while inconsistency in the Premier League has left them in seventh position.

Their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday saw Man Utd drop below Newcastle with the Red Devils now 13 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with six matches remaining.

Many of the signings which Ten Hag wanted to sign have turned out to be flops with Spanish publication Nacional insisting that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now trying his hardest to offload some before the summer.

The report adds that Barcelona ‘have been offered’ four players after they ‘received the call’ from Ratcliffe with Deco given ‘the opportunity to sign all of them’ for a ‘reasonable price’.

Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia – who signed for a combined £124m – are the four players Ratcliffe is trying to ‘get rid of’ and make room on their wage bill.

The report continues by insisting that ‘it seems difficult for Deco and [Joan] Laporta to try to sign any of them’ especially Casemiro or Varane, who have a successful past at arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Jamie Redknapp: Casemiro ‘looks like he’s in Soccer Aid’

Casemiro in particular has been disappointing with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp insisting that he has looked “like he’s in Soccer Aid” this season.

“I’ve watched him for years and he’s been one of my favourite defensive midfielders in world football, I’ve loved watching him play,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“But right now, I watch him, it looks like he’s in Soccer Aid. It looks like he’s playing at such a pace where the game is a bit of fun and there’s celebrities coming on the pitch. No, this is the Premier League.

“You’ve got so much experience and that isn’t really a case of anything else apart from running. I think to myself, [Manchester City midfielder] Rodri, what would Rodri do in that situation? He’d have been flying out there to help his team-mates and that’s what you should be doing. I don’t know why.

“This is my point with Kobbie Mainoo. He’s got everything, got the world at his feet, but you need great role models to get to the top, you need people you are gonna look up to and aspire to be like.

“At the moment, he’s not setting the right examples to the young players around him. I’m a massive fan, but that isn’t good enough. If he’d have sprinted, he would’ve stopped that.”