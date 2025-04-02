Barcelona ‘reject’ £42m ‘first offer’ from Man Utd for star who is ‘delighting’ Flick

Premier League side Man Utd have had a ‘first offer’ rejected for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Performances and results have failed to improve under Amorim and it looks unlikely they will qualify for Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Man Utd boss Amorim will be hoping to be given money in the summer to reconstruct his squad, while keeping all of his best players at the club.

But, with the financial situation at Man Utd currently bleak, the Red Devils could have to sell some of its prized assets in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

Despite that, reports in Spain claim the Red Devils are making moves ahead of the transfer window with news that they’ve made a ‘first offer’ of €50m (£42m).

READ: Mediawatch: Rashford ‘could play for Manchester United again’ – if finger-pointing Ruben Amorim suddenly resigns

After suffering from a number of injury worries, Balde is now back in the Barcelona starting XI and playing an indispensable role for Hansi Flick’s side.

Balde has once again ‘caught the attention’ of Man Utd, ‘who are looking for a new owner for the left wing, despite signing Patrick Dorgu in January, and have their eyes on the La Masia pearl’.

Man Utd ‘didn’t hesitate to present an initial offer’ for the Spain international which Barcelona ‘instantly rejected, considering it insufficient’.

Balde is currently ‘delighting’ Flick and the Barcelona boss has ‘made it very clear that he doesn’t want to lose him under any circumstances’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two Manchester United transfer decisions exposed by ruthless Nottingham Forest after inexplicable £90m calls

👉 Ferdinand slams three Man Utd stars in Forest defeat: ‘You know the threat is pace’

👉 ‘I could have done what he did!’ – 73-year-old O’Neill makes brutal claim about one Man Utd star

Man Utd boss Amorim is looking to improve a number of areas of his side during the next transfer market with a new centre-forward set to be at the top of his list.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha have both been linked with a summer move to Man Utd and Mikael Silvestre reckons the Red Devils should sign the latter.

When asked to choose between the pair, Silvestre told 10bet: “I think Cunha. I’d pay £60 million for him. I’d bring him in because he knows the Premier League, and he can play as a number nine or a ten, he’s versatile. You have Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund who can play with him. I like him a lot.

“I’ve been very impressed with his progression and again it’s a little bit like Delap, doing what he’s done for Wolves. It’s a difficult team to shine in. He’s got a great character, strong character, that’s what United needs in terms of attitude and spirit.

“He’s also got pedigree in the Premier League. There are more certainties with a player like Cunha then there are with Gyokeres because he has that experience of the English game. Of course, Bruno joined from Sporting and has been a revelation since he signed, but I you know exactly what you’re going to get from Cunha, and given the club’s finances are likely to be limited this summer, maybe it’s more sensible to move for him.”

READ NEXT: Man City FFP, Liverpool bottle it, Ange sack, Man Utd glory: Five ways to save this season