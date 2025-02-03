Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has reportedly rejected the chance to join Manchester United this month despite the Red Devils willingness ‘to make a remarkable investment’ of around £33m.

Lopez joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia from the Real Betis academy as a 13-year-old and has worked his way up through the Catalan youth teams to become a first team player at the Nou Camp.

The 21-year-old has made 65 appearances for the La Liga giants, notching 14 goals and six assists, but has stiff competition for minutes, with Marc Casado, Pedro, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong all vying to start in Hansi Flick’s midfield.

READ MORE: January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Capped twice by Spain, Lopez has started just eight games across all competitions this term, and perhaps because of that lack of game time, despite only signing a new deal until 2029 back in October, reports in Spain claim United have made a move for Lopez.

It’s claimed Lopez’s agent ‘has received two very interesting offers’, with Juventus the other suitor supposedly ‘willing to make a remarkable investment to convince Joan Laporta and Deco, and to open the exit doors for him’.

United and Juve are said to have been ready to ‘table’ €40m (£33m) bids had the midfielder not ‘ruled out the idea of changing scenery during this winter market’.

The report adds:

‘They are two projects that did not quite seduce the former Betis, Linares and Recreativo de Huelva. Because they can’t guarantee him to fight for all the titles, although there he would have many minutes and continuity, and rather he prefers to continue at Camp Nou. ‘On the other hand, there are other suitors who do seem to convince the midfielder born in 2003 much more, and who can choose to calmly study this possibility. ;’At the moment he has not made any final decision regarding his future, and wants to evaluate his progression in the coming months, and the role he has in Barça in the most important stretch of the championship. ‘If he is still a regular substitute and has to settle for playing only as a revulsive or in the less transcendental games, for Fermín it would not be a problem to have to leave.’

MORE ON MARCUS RASHFORD FROM F365…

👉 Marcus Rashford ‘sparks furious backlash’ by leaving Man Utd on loan

👉 Arsenal icon questions Marcus Rashford ‘ambition’ as ‘very interesting’ Gunners signing mooted – exclusive

👉 Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa is a marriage of desperation we’re rooting for

And the report claims Bayern Munich are positioning themselves to sign Lopez if he’s still available in the summer.

It’s thought the Bundesliga giants are willing to offer him far more than his current wages, thought to be around £80,000-per-week, with manager Vincent Kompany asking the club bosses to ‘pay attention’ to Lopez in the next six months ahead of a possible move to the Allianz Arena.