Barcelona have reportedly ‘reopened talks’ with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as a move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is ‘currently very unlikely’.

The La Liga giants have been linked with the Premier League duo for some time, with sporting director Deco revealing in May that “we like” the pair as he looks to bolster Hansi Flick’s attacking options and reduce the loan on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

The Catalans came close to agreeing a deal for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams but the transfer fell through after Barcelona refused to give a written guarantee that Williams would be registered without issue.

The club asked La Liga president Javier Tebas to look into how Barcelona could possibly make a deal happen and Tebas came to the conclusion that they couldn’t, saying: “As of today, Barca would not be able to register Nico Williams. The registration period for players started today, and right now I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Williams decided to instead sign an extension with Athletic, meaning Barcelona went back to a drawing board featuring the original two names of Diaz and Rashford, and now seemingly just one, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand FC Barcelona want to try again for Marcus #Rashford. A move for Luis Díaz is currently very unlikely, so Barca have reopened talks with Rashford.

‘The 27 y/o winger is set to leave Manchester United, where he is under contract until 2028. Rashford has many enquiries, and Barcelona are one of them. #MUFC@SkySportDE’

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that United has granted Rashford extra time in order to find a new club, along with four of his teammates, after they all informed the club of their desire to leave.

Jacobs said: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

‘Club understanding of their position and have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

Spurs emerged as a possibility for Rashford at the end of last month but former Leicester manager Martin Allen believes the only possibility for that move would be for it to be an incentive-based contract.

Allen said: “I think Marcus Rashford has got his mind set on playing abroad with either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“How good is he? I’m not so sure.

“He may do well on a short-term deal when he’s got to fight every week, but for me personally, I wouldn’t give him a long-term deal.

“He is definitely a danger, but I’m just not sure how mentally focused he is.

“If I were Tottenham, I would give him a short-term deal with the incentives around scoring goals, playing games that can see his money topped up.“