Barcelona ‘sources’ reveal ‘offer’ to buy Rashford from Man Utd in Aston Villa blow

Barcelona are set to focus their energy on signing Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford in a potential blow to Aston Villa, according to reports.

After Rashford was frozen out by Ruben Amorim shortly after the Portuguese head coach joined the Red Devils.

Amorim hinted that he wasn’t happy at Rashford’s attitude and professionalism with the Man Utd forward playing for the final time in a win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

And Rashford left Man Utd towards the end of the January transfer window for Aston Villa on loan with a reported £40m permanent transfer option in the agreement.

Rashford has been in good form since moving to Villa Park and starred in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday, which was not enough to keep them in the Champions League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate.

However, it did raise questions over whether Aston Villa will attempt to buy Rashford from Man Utd in the summer transfer window after his renaissance under Unai Emery.

Emery said: “It is difficult to plan it now. He [Rashford] is feeling better and he played a fantastic match.

“We are very happy. If he is happy, we are happy. It depends on the circumstances for now and the next weeks.”

A report over the weekend had claimed that Man Utd planned on using Rashford in a potential swap deal to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Barcelona are preparing an offer for Man Utd forward Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims: ‘According to sources close to the club, the Catalan club is preparing a €40 million offer to secure the services of the English striker.’

It would be a blow to Aston Villa as Rashford ‘dreams’ of a move to the Camp Nou and the Man Utd loanee could choose a transfer to Barcelona over a move to Villa Park.

Fichajes adds: