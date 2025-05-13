According to reports, FC Barcelona ‘want to sign’ Mason Greenwood and one of his former Manchester United teammates this summer.

Greenwood left Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window to join La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

The Red Devils felt it was necessary to offload Greenwood so he could rebuild his career elsewhere after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

Disturbing images and videos of the alleged incident leaked online and the Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued his case. Following the withdrawal of key witnesses, it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

Greenwood impressed for Getafe last season and signed for Marseille during the 2024 summer window for around £26m.

READ: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘best of men’ while Arsenal are ‘lucky, lucky, lucky’



Man Utd cashed in below market value to get Greenwood out of the door, but they have a 50% sell-on clause that they could benefit from this summer.

Greenwood has 20 goals and five assists this season and is attracting interest from further afield, with it suggested that Man Utd could gain a £31m windfall via a £62m move to a European giant.

A report from The Boot Room claims Barcelona have joined the race to sign Greenwood, as they ‘want to sign’ the Marseille forward.

Greenwood could potentially be joined at Barcelona by Marcus Rashford as the La Liga giants also have ‘active interest’ in the Aston Villa loanee.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ryan Giggs names two ‘proven’ signings to fix ‘joke’ situation with ‘ten’ transfers demanded

👉 Arsenal third in two-horse race, Spurs win Europa League, finish 17th – our 10 demands for rest of season

👉 Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets bold Man Utd target for next season amid Ruben Amorim doubts

It’s been widely reported that a move to Barcelona is a ‘dream’ for Rashford, but they opted against signing him in January amid his poor form and huge salary.

Rashford’s impressive resurgence at Aston Villa seems to have forced a change as he and Greenwood are ‘on Barcelona’s radar’.

Aston Villa’s loan deal for Rashford includes a £40m buy option, but they face competition from elsewhere and ‘the Spanish league leaders appreciate his versatility and his ability to play off both the left and also centrally’.

Regarding Greenwood, the report adds: