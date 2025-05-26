Man Utd have been handed fresh hope by Barcelona and Spain in Joan Garcia pursuit.

There have been two fresh developments in Man Utd’s pursuit of Joan Garcia, which could increase their chances of landing the Spanish goalkeeper this summer.

Ruben Amorim is actively assessing their goalkeeping options ahead of the transfer window, with doubts continuing to swirl around Andre Onana and backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who has been tipped to leave.

The Cameroonian has retained his place in recent weeks but endured another difficult campaign at Old Trafford, marked by inconsistency and a series of costly errors, and is expect to stay put.

However, Utd want fresh competition, and Joan Garcia is among the names under consideration. The Espanyol goalkeeper has emerged as a top-level performer in La Liga, finishing the season with a league-high 146 saves and drawing interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in recent days, with Cadena SER claiming the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that no deal has been reached with Espanyol, while also suggesting that ‘no decision has been made’ on Garcia’s part.

Crucially, Barcelona would plan to sign Garcia and then loan him out for the 2025/26 campaign due to financial constraints.

That could also suit the Red Devils, who are not expected to invest heavily in a new number one this summer amid financial struggles.

A loan deal for a younger goalkeeper capable of challenging Onana, without requiring a major financial outlay, may present a more compelling option.

Further encouragement for United comes from the Spanish national team. Garcia will not be called up by Luis de la Fuente this summer, a decision that carries added weight due to a clause in his contract.

Had he been named in the Spain squad, his release clause would have risen to €30 million. Instead, it remains fixed at €25 million.

The reduced cost could prove vital for United, who are expected to operate with tighter finances this summer and are unlikely to sanction big-money deals without player sales.

Barcelona remain the frontrunners but have salary cap issues to navigate and cannot offer immediate first-team football. That has reportedly led to discussions over a possible loan to another La Liga side, with Valencia and Real Betis both mentioned.

Garcia is yet to make a final decision on his future, and United are expected to monitor developments closely. With Arsenal exploring alternative options and Barcelona’s intentions now clearer, there is renewed optimism at Old Trafford that a deal could be achievable — especially if a compromise can be found that suits all parties.