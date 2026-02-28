Man Utd are preparing an offer for Inter Milan midfielder Nicola Barella ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one or two midfielders in the summer transfer window with Casemiro set to leave at the end of the season.

Man Utd concentrated around £200m worth of funds towards their attack last summer with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joining.

That led to criticism of the Man Utd hierarchy as their midfield had been an obvious weakness last term – but they might have got away with it if Michael Carrick continues his impressive start as interim head coach.

The Red Devils are currently on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League with Carrick’s side sat in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Champions League qualification would significantly boost their transfer budget for the summer and give them greater pulling power in terms of quality of players.

And now reports in Spain claim that Italy international Barella is the ‘leading name on Manchester United’s shortlist to spearhead their new sporting project’.

Inter Milan are ‘facing a financial situation that could force them to consider astronomical offers for their key assets’ but they ‘will not let their captain leave without fair compensation’, and value Barella at around €70m (£61m).

Man Utd see Barella ‘as the perfect complement to boost Kobbie Mainoo’s development’ and the Red Devils ‘know it cannot afford any mistakes’ in the transfer market if they are to challenge for the Premier League next season

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana would “flourish” at Man Utd and they could buy him for circa £50m.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well, I think he’s in the £50million range and, of course, we had a good chance to look at Onana when he came to Everton.

“I think he’s a very classy player, a very talented individual, very good mentally and very strong in that sort of situation and I think he could flourish very well at Man United. So yes, I could see Villa moving on to a more combative midfield.

“While he’s combative, he’s also very classy, and I think he’s a very good footballer. I think underrated to a degree and I think he could be a real high quality player for Man United. So yes, I could see that deal happening in the summer as well, and I think it would benefit all parties.”

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hopes the Red Devils can get Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali to come to Old Trafford in the summer as he prefers him to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Scholes said on The Overlap recently: “I love Sandro Tonali as well. He’s been brilliant. Very good. I would probably choose Tonali at this point.”

When questioned further on his selection, Scholes continued: “Yes, you’re going to say Declan Rice, but I think he’s better than Rice.

“I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got everything. Sometimes he takes a few too many touches of the ball and tries to look a bit more stylish than necessary. He can do everything but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali but they’re both good players.”

