Man Utd could allow three players to leave in the January transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee the latest to want out, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible time in the Premier League this season with just six wins in 20 matches meaning they are 13th in the table.

Although Man Utd produced an impressive display to draw 2-2 against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Ruben Amorim’s side are still a long way from where they want to be.

One of their biggest problems in the Premier League this season has been scoring goals with only Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Southampton scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have all been criticised for not providing the necessary level of firepower to help the Red Devils further up the league.

23-year-old Zirkzee was reportedly ‘reduced to tears’ after Man Utd boss Amorim took him off on 33 minutes in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle last week with supporters booing him off the pitch.

And Zirkzee, who signed from Bologna in the summer for around £36.5m, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Juventus showing a strong interest.

And now Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via GetFootballNewsItaly) claims that Zirkzee is ‘keen on departing United and the Premier League, as he continues to be frustrated with life in England and at Old Trafford’.

Zirkzee is the latest player to seek a move away from Man Utd in the January transfer window with Rashford admitting he’s ready for a “new challenge”, while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is also reportedly keen to leave amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The report adds:

‘His agent Kia Joorabchian is actively working on an exit and there is already a basic agreement between Joorabchian and Juve over a move. Contacts have been constant and Juve’s exit from the Supercoppa Italiana could spark more movement, with the Bianconeri keen to improve their squad. ‘An agreement with United will be the only thing needed, with the Red Devils not opening up to a dry loan deal.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F36Skive: Missing Men: The last Man Utd XI to beat Liverpool at Anfield…

👉 Mediawatch: Manchester United exposed as Amorim and Neville ‘speak volumes’ while £97m pair show ‘true colours’

👉 I resent Manchester United for being ‘weak’ and ‘softer’ than at Ferguson’s peak

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons it was “disgusting” from the Man Utd fans to boo Zirkzee off in their match against Newcastle.

Agbonlahor said last week: “I didn’t like it, I thought it was disgusting from some of the Manchester United fans cheering him coming off.

“He’s a young lad, 23, new signing who hasn’t bedded in yet.

“New signings don’t always come good in the first handful of starts. I just felt sorry for him.”