Kennet Eichhorn is wanted by Manchester United and a host of other top clubs

Manchester United are reportedly one of 11 clubs in the mix for German under-17 ‘prodigy’ Kennet Eichhorn, who can leave his country via a release clause.

United are well versed in bringing young talents through into their first team. In times gone by, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt all made their way to the first team through the academy.

Of late, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are some of the big names to have followed.

The latter was prised away from Atletico Madrid, while more recent academy players to join from other big clubs include Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

Now, United are being linked with a man being called a ‘prodigy’ by Sky Germany – Hertha Berlin midfielder Eichhorn.

‘All of Europe’s top clubs’ are said to be interested in Eichhorn. There are 11 named in the report, in the Bundesliga, there is: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in Europe, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and United are said to be keen.

The market for Eichhorn is said to be ‘unprecedented’ with his release clause activated in the summer.

Eichhorn is the youngest player in Bundesliga 2 history and has played nine games this term, showing there is faith in him to perform in senior football.

That said, he’s not awfully high on any stats compared to older players in the league. His best asset has perhaps been recovering the ball, which Eichhorn has done 3.6 times per game so far this term.

He does commit a lot of fouls though – 15 already this season, which has led to five yellow cards and a suspension.

It is unlikely that he’d be thrown immediately into senior football if he made a move to a big club, and his performances against players his own age have seen him standout, so he’d surely be a great asset in academy football.

Playing as a defensive midfielder, in four games for Germany under-17s so far, Eichhorn has scored twice, with both goals coming in a 4-0 victory over Luxembourg.

It feels likely that if Eichhorn continues to perform for the under-17s side – which he has captained in every game he’s played – the midfielder will be given opportunities in the older teams.

Where he ends up in club football currently remains to be seen, but the German is in a good position with some big sides after him.

