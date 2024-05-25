Man Utd: Euro giants ‘convinced’ manager has ‘secured’ Old Trafford job after talks ‘collapse’

Bayern Munich are sure that Thomas Tuchel has managed to land the job at Man Utd after reports Erik ten Hag will be sacked following the FA Cup final.

A report in The Guardian on Friday claimed that Man Utd ‘have decided to sack’ Ten Hag following a disappointing second season in charge of the Red Devils.

It started off well with the Dutchman guiding his side to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League last term – but an eighth-placed finish this campaign and an early exit from the Champions League could cost him his job.

Ten Hag has one last chance at success this season in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon but the report in The Guardian insists that ‘even winning the Cup would not save’ the former Ajax boss from the chop.

It is also understood that Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are the names Man Utd have ‘identified’ as options to replace Ten Hag.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs said last week that Tuchel – who left Bayern Munich at the end of the season – would entertain an offer from Man Utd.

Jacobs said: “There are a series of names that would be interested, should an approach be made. And one of the main ones is Thomas Tuchel, who would welcome an approach from Manchester United.

“Those close to Tuchel have made absolutely no secret of that. But there’s a big difference between Tuchel wanting an approach and Manchester United making an approach.

“And it’s likely if there did become a vacancy, which is not 100 per cent definite yet, that Tuchel would be one of the names under consideration.”

And now Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insists that Bayern Munich – who were in negotiations with Tuchel over a new contract – are “convinced” that talks “collapsed” because of Tuchel knowing he already had the Man Utd job in the bag.

Falk wrote on X: “The board of FC Bayern is convinced: Thomas Tuchel let the negotiations for a new contract in Munich collapse because he already has the job at Manchester United secured.”

The Chelsea job has also come up in recent days with Mauricio Pochettino leaving by mutual consent and former Blues defender Johnson reckons he’d want to go back to Stamford Bridge over moving to Man Utd.

When asked if Tuchel would prefer a move to Chelsea over Man Utd, Johnson replied: “It’s tough to talk about a manager coming into a job that I would like Mauricio Pochettino to stay in.

“However, if we’re talking from Thomas Tuchel’s perspective, then he’d definitely pick the Chelsea job over the Manchester United one. Chelsea’s another club that are competing, but they’re not and they’re miles away from it at the moment.

“With the players they’ve got, they should be doing more and if Tuchel had the option, I believe he would pick Chelsea over Manchester United.”

