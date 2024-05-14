Man Utd ‘willing to do’ Fernandes ‘deal’ with Bayern confident transfer can spark Tuchel U-turn

Bayern Munich are confident they can land Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes and spark a U-turn from Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be set for major changes in the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazer family.

That could mean some high-profile departures with a report earlier this month claiming that Man Utd were willing to listen to offers for all of their players apart from Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Fernandes is widely seen as the Red Devils’ best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era but even he could be about to leave Old Trafford and hinted at a potential summer move in an interview.

When asked about his future recently, Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

There have been reports that Man Utd are looking to offload him in part-exchange for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, while Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested.

It was also claimed earlier today that Fernandes is ‘ready for the FA Cup final to be his Manchester United swansong’ as he prepares to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

And now Miguel Delaney in The Independent insists that Bayern Munich are ‘looking at a move’ for Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window and ‘believe they can get him due to increasing frustration’ at Man Utd.

The report in The Independent adds: