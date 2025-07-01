Fabian Ruiz and Marcus Rashford have been linked with transfers this summer.

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd this summer after Aston Villa decided not to take up their option.

The Red Devils allowed the England international to sign for Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan during the January transfer window.

That came after Rashford fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim, who hit out at the Man Utd forward and claimed that he’d rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, over the England star.

His performances for Aston Villa were mainly positive and Rashford is attracting interest again this summer with Barcelona one of the clubs linked to the Man Utd academy graduate.

Speaking a couple of months ago, Barcelona sporting director Deco told the media that he is interested in signing Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer.

Deco said in May: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Barcelona’s interest seems to have cooled in recent weeks, while Aston Villa revealed on Monday that Rashford had left the club after waiving their right to buy him for £40m this summer.

That means Rashford has returned to Man Utd and the Red Devils will continue to press ahead in their attempts to offload their academy graduate this summer.

But German publication Bild claim that Bayern Munich could now turn their attention towards Rashford as their attempts to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart have hit a stumbling block.

Woltemade is their ‘top priority’ this summer but the two clubs are ‘still far apart’ on their valuation of the left winger and Bayern Munich are now ‘interested’ in Rashford at Man Utd.

The Bundesliga champions are ‘considering’ a move for Rashford and the England international ‘ fits Bayern’s profile perfectly, capable of playing on the left and as a front-line striker’.

It is understood that Rashford ‘is on the scouts’ so-called “longlist”: That is, behind the top candidates such as Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams, Rafael Leao and Luis Diaz’.

The report adds: ‘Scouts are well aware of Rashford’s profile and the prospects for signing him: United are said to be demanding around €45 million. He has no future with the Red Devils. And even though sporting director Max Eberl says he has to “save, save, save”: a true left winger would be a good fit for the squad, even in the event of a Woltemade deal. And Rashford definitely is that.’

Man Utd are also looking to continue adding to their squad and French publication Foot Mercato insist that the Red Devils are looking to ‘target’ Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spain international is ‘attracting attention after his excellent year’ with ‘several clubs are attracted by his profile and experience’.

It is understood that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr ‘is in the running’ while Man Utd and other Premier League sides are ‘also in the running’ to sign Ruiz.

PSG boss Luis Enrique – who guided the French side to Champions League glory last term – insists he regrets leaving Ruiz out of his Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup and admits that the 29-year-old is “one of my best midfielders”.

Enrique said last February: “Not taking him to the World Cup as a coach was a mistake on my part. I accept that. I’m very happy with what he brings on and off the pitch. He can still improve, like everyone else. He always plays hard, he’s always ready to play a minute or 90, he’s very important for us (…) I’m very happy with his performances.

“He’s sometimes been criticized, but he’s one of my best midfielders. He knows how to play around his teammates. He can make assists, play between the lines, play without the ball, create chances, he has a good shot. We mustn’t forget that he was voted the best player at Euro 2024.”