Man Utd: Bayern Munich make shock Ten Hag approach as Zidane says ‘no’ with Red Devils blamed for failure

Bayern Munich have made a shock approach to Erik ten Hag’s agent as they add him to their shortlist of managers to replace Thomas Tuchel, according to Sky Sports.

Ten Hag had a positive first season in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things have not gone to plan this season with poor summer recruitment seeing them fail to build on that good start and performances and results have taken a dip.

Man Utd were knocked out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

They are currently eighth in the Premier League ahead of their game in hand against Crystal Palace on Monday night with the Red Devils knowing a victory would push them back up to sixth.

There has been speculation at various points of the season that Ten Hag could be sacked but he has so far survived with the former Ajax manager having a chance to end the season on a high with an FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City later this month.

Despite his side’s poor performances, Ten Hag is not short of interest with Ajax reportedly keen on bringing him back to the Netherlands, while Bayern Munich have shown interest.

And now Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claims that Ten Hag has been placed ‘on a new list of possible successors to Thomas Tuchel’ after ‘Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso each turned them down’.

It is understood that the Bavarians ‘have touched base with Ten Hag’s agent Kees Vos to enquire if the Dutchman would be open to taking over at the Allianz Arena’.

The report adds: ‘No formal talks have taken place with the United head coach himself, but he has been made aware of Bayern’s interest.’

Bayern Munich are not turned off by the poor form of Ten Hag’s side this campaign as they think there have been a lot of factors to blame that are out of the Dutchman’s control.

The report continued: ‘Bayern’s hierarchy believe Ten Hag’s coaching has been hampered by a litany of off-field issues and a poor operational set-up at United. His work at Ajax and his debut season in England has been given more credence than the current injury-riddled campaign, in which Ten Hag also had to manage through a protracted takeover.’

Zinedine Zidane had also been one of the names on the shortlist to take over from Tuchel – who could still win the Champions League with Bayern Munich this season – but the Real Madrid and France legend has now ruled himself out.

When asked by Sky Germany if he will be Bayern Munich boss in the future, Zidane replied: “No. I’m going to watch the game, hopefully Real Madrid will win.”