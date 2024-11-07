According to reports, Manchester United are “planning to make moves” in January as they have decided their two transfer priorities for the January window.

The recruitment team at Old Trafford has been overhauled by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada have joined the Premier League giants.

Man Utd are active in the summer as they spent around £185m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Despite this, the Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign. 13th-placed United have only won three of their opening ten Premier League games and Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

Ruben Amorim has been appointed as his replacement and will officially take over at Old Trafford next week.

Amorim and the United board will likely be keen to make signings in January. However, a ‘crushing blow’ may mean they must get imaginative to land their preferred targets in the winter.

Reports in Germany claim Man Utd have their eye on two Bayern Munich stars ahead of January. Journalist Christian Falk says they are “interested” in Leroy Sane, who has been linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal of late.

Falk said: “Manchester United are interested in Leroy Sane (28/FC Bayern) and has already inquired about him. He is a free agent in the summer.

“Arsenal also have Sane on their list. He will wait for the negotiations with FC Bayern before making a decision.”

Experienced centre-midfielder Leon Goretzka – according to Florian Plettenberg – is another player on Man Utd’s radar.

Regarding Man Utd’s priorities, he said: “Manchester United plan to make moves in the winter transfer market. Understand that the Red Devils are looking for an affordable striker.

“#MUFC are also in search of a number eight, a central midfielder. Leon #Goretzka’s situation is still being closely monitored. However, as of now, the 29y/o still has no plans to leave Bayern in winter.”

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd could be forced to enter the loan to ‘agree’ deals for ‘multiple signings’ in January.