Man City set to beat Man Utd to second midfield target in £190m rebuild

Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have been linked with a move to Man Utd and Man City.

Man City look likely to beat Man Utd to two of their top three midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

After spending almost £200m on reviving their attack over the summer transfer window, Man Utd are now looking to pump quality into their midfield in the upcoming market.

Man Utd have scored the third most goals in the Premier League this season and now midfield has become a priority despite the good form of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Brazil international Casemiro has already announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer and Manuel Ugarte is likely to be sold by Man Utd.

That leaves space for at least a couple of new midfielders with the Daily Mail insisting that the Red Devils’ shortlist of potential replacements for Casemiro is now at three.

The report said earlier this week: ‘Manchester United have cut their short-list of midfield targets to replace Casemiro this summer down to three players.

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‘Confidential can reveal that Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace ’s Adam Wharton are United’s top contenders to take over from the Brazil star when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.

‘The club have been linked with a number of central midfielders since it became clear that Casemiro would be moving on, and they are likely to be in the market for another one if Manuel Ugarte departs. United will face competition from their biggest Premier League rivals, notably Manchester City who are thought to be leading the chase for Anderson.’

On Tonali, the report added: ‘Sandro Tonali is on United’s summer wishlist as they look for a replacement for the departing Casemiro.’

But, in bad news for Man Utd, our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man City are ‘ready to position themselves firmly in the hunt for Sandro Tonali as they prepare to overhaul their midfield with two blockbuster Premier League deals totalling a combined £190m’.

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The Citizens are set to lose Bernardo Silva in the summer, while Rodri could also leave to join Real Madrid, and now sporting director Hugo Viana is making moves.

£90m-rated Anderson is already on course to arrive at Man City in the summer with the Etihad hierarchy believing they are in pole position to finalise a move.

And now TEAMtalk insists that Tonali is ’emerging as one of City’s top candidates ahead of the summer window’ with the Newcastle midfielder ‘open’ to remaining in the Premier League.

It is understood that Man City could also offer a number of players as potential sweeteners to a deal for Tonali with James Trafford, Juma Bah, Rico Lewis and Issa Kabore all of interest to Newcastle.

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