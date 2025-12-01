According to reports, Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ a Tottenham Hotspur target replace head coach Ruben Amorim for three reasons.

Amorim has been under intense scrutiny this season, and he appeared on the brink of an exit at the start of this campaign.

The pressure on the Red Devils boss has slightly eased of late as the English giants have had a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

This was until Man Utd slumped to an embarrassing 1-0 loss to 10-man Everton at the start of last week, with this result and performance sparking criticism for Amorim and his tactical approach.

Therefore, Amorim desperately needed his side to respond when they faced Crystal Palace and battled back from behind to win 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

This victory has lifted Man Utd back up into the top half of the Premier League table, but Amorim is not out of the woods yet as he is still among the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

Despite this, club legend David Beckham has backed Amorim as he thinks he is starting to “turn things around”.

“I think there are signs of the manager turning things around,” Beckham said on Sky Sports.

“He has tweaked a few things and we are coming into a few better results. There’s still a long way to go and there has been a few games where we haven’t been playing as well.

“But I think we’ve got a good manager there and I think he is changing things slowly.”

Still, Man Utd appear to be keeping their options open as a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want’ former FC Barcelona boss Xavi, who is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season, but it has been widely reported that he is looking for a return to management.

Man Utd are also said to be admirers of Xavi for three main reasons.

