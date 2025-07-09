Dusan Vlahovic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have begun negotiations to seal a deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic but “are going to end up” with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new striker this summer after finishing 15th in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim in the season just gone.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Amorim’s side bagging just 44 goals in 38 matches last term.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has been rumoured to be their top target but the Portuguese outfit’s valuation, along with interest from Arsenal and other top clubs, has meant a deal would be tricky for Man Utd.

And Caught Offside claim that they have turned their attention to a ‘smart swap deal’ for Juventus forward Vlahovic but face potential competition from Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The Italian giants are ‘eager to get his high wages off their books’ and a source has told the website that ‘the Red Devils have begun discussions with Juventus over including Jadon Sancho in their deal for Vlahovic’.

READ: Man Utd ‘All Or Nothing’ plan highlights what Amorim is up against…

Widespread reports have claimed that Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign injury-prone Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton on a free transfer at the end of June.

And former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Man Utd will “end up” with Calvert-Lewin this summer as they take the cheap option despite interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think Man United are going to end up with Dominic, which is an indication of how far down the pecking order of their targets Man United have got.

“Look, I think he’s a great player. I think he could do very well at Man United, and I think that’s probably where he’s going to end up, unless Newcastle can really push something through now.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The most ‘laughable’ transfer add-ons that were dismissed out of hand, including weird Spurs obsession

👉 Man Utd set new Mbeumo ‘deadline’ amid ‘very embarrassing’ Tottenham hijack fear

👉 Man Utd lodge £78m ‘offer’ for France international as Romano confirms striker ‘open and excited to join’

“I think he would have been great at Newcastle. I know they’ve been admirers of him for a long time. A fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a Premier League striker, there’s no doubt.

“He’s a talent and I think he fits that Newcastle formation very, very well, particularly with Anthony Gordon playing wide, who knows Dominic very well, of course. I think that would have been the preferred option.

“I know that there’s been discussions, there seem to be sticking points on wages and different things. For both Newcastle and Dominic, I’d rather see him there.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Rashford ‘gives green light’ to ‘father figure’ Mourinho as Fenerbahce ‘detonates bombshell’