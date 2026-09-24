Insider claims Man Utd have ‘behind-the-scenes’ plan to convince JJ Gabriel to snub Barcelona

Man Utd have a plan “behind the scenes” to convince JJ Gabriel to remain at Old Trafford, according to reports, despite rumours Barcelona have won the race.

The Red Devils were taken by surprise last week when Gabriel made a request to leave the club as soon as possible, with the 15-year-old looking to join a different club.

Gabriel has been talked about as one of the brightest prospects to perhaps ever come through the Man Utd academy, with the youngster recently scoring a hat-trick in just one half of football on his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah Under-19s.

The Daily Mail has indicated that the decline of Man Utd as a club is the ‘driving force’ behind Gabriel’s decision to leave, while the youngster wants to ‘learn from the best’.

Recent reports have indicated that Gabriel favours a move to Barcelona with some claims he could even tie up a transfer this week.

But former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness insists the plan at Man Utd will be to “dangle” a professional contract in front of the 15-year-old.

Wyness told Football Insider: “What can United do? Well, they’ve got to try and resolve the situation quickly, which is the key thing, and all they can do is try and show him that there is a pathway.

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“The current pathway, they’re obviously not happy with, and they’ve got to now offer some sort of pre-contract that he would get on his 17th birthday, when he can sign his first professional contract. They’ve got to dangle that in front of him.

“I’m sure all those things are going on behind the scenes. United have got the player right now, so they’ve got a chance to try and open up that discussion.

“But it’s going to take some quick moves. And are you prepared to put a pre-contract on the table at a 15-year-old who may be going through growth spurts or all sorts of other issues?”

Rooney: ‘I’m not sure he’s a Man Utd fan’

However, Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney recently revealed that Gabriel’s decision wasn’t too much of a surprise to him as there have been rumours that he’s always wanted to play in Spain.

Rooney said on the latest episode of Stick to United: “I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming.

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything, they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

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“I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong but this is what you’ve heard over the years.

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton.

“I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more, parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.

“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay.

“But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

He added: “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest.

“I might be wrong here but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

Man Utd legend Rooney continued: “To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan.

“Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened.

“It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player, there’s a lot of excitement around the club.

“But what I do know is there’s any young players in there who want to play for the club and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there.

“I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”

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