Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has avoided a ban over an alleged one-word slur directed at Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Spanish side Getafe, was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The now 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insists nothing has been finalised yet.

The incident between Bellingham and Greenwood occurred in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on February 1 after the Man Utd loanee tackled the former Birmingham City midfielder near the touchline.

Audio did not pick up exactly what Bellingham said to Greenwood but the television camera caught the England midfielder saying a two-syllable word towards the striker when the ball went out of play.

READ MORE: Are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his crew really qualified to judge Erik ten Hag?

It was the first time the two have faced each other since Greenwood’s move to Spain from Man Utd and it has now been confirmed that Bellingham will avoid punishment.

Mario Cortegana in The Athletic writes that Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham ‘will not face any punishment for an alleged offensive remark he made toward’ Man Utd loanee Greenwood.

Despite La Liga appointing lip readers to determine what Bellingham said, Cortegana adds: ‘The Spanish FA (RFEF) has confirmed there is no credible evidence of what Bellingham allegedly said to Greenwood and as such, the case has been dismissed.’

However, news broke yesterday that Bellingham – who was the subject of part of an interview with former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this week – has been hit with a two-game ban after his furious reaction to Real Madrid’s disallowed goal against Valencia at the weekend.

The 20-year-old was sent off after he remonstrated with referee Jesus Gil Manzano, who blew for full-time seconds before Bellingham headed in what would have been a winner for Real Madrid.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) competitions committee confirmed Bellingham had been banned for two matches for “attitudes of contempt or disregard towards referees, directors or sports authorities”.

It confirmed Bellingham had also been fined 600 euros (£513), with his club fined 700 euros.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti defended Bellingham in an interview, he said: “Something unprecedented has happened and it’s never happened to me before. We were annoyed by Bellingham’s red card because he didn’t say anything insulting.

“It was frustration. He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a f***ing goal’. Obviously he came close to the referee, but given what had happened that was pretty normal. He did not insult, not at all.”

Something which the official referee’s match report also stated, it read: “In minute 999 (sic), the player (5) Bellingham, Jude Victor William, was sent off for the following motive: After the end of the game and while still on the pitch, he came running over to me in an aggressive way shouting, repeatedly: ‘It’s a f*****g goal’.”