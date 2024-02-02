Man Utd: Bellingham could face ban after shouting one-word insult to Greenwood

Getafe have reported Jude Bellingham to La Liga officials after the Real Madrid midfielder allegedly called Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood a ‘rapist’ during a La Liga match on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old joined Getafe on loan from Man Utd, who suspended him in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online, on transfer deadline day in the summer.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports suggested Man Utd might try to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad at Old Trafford after concluding an internal investigation, but they revealed at the end of August that he would be leaving the club by mutual agreement after a public outcry.

The incident between Bellingham and Greenwood occurred in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on February 1 after the Man Utd loanee tackled the former Birmingham City midfielder near the touchline.

Audio did not pick up exactly what Bellingham said to Greenwood but the television camera caught the England midfielder saying a two-syllable word towards the striker when the ball went out of play.

It was the first time the two have faced each other since Greenwood’s move to Spain from Man Utd and now it remains to be seen if Bellingham will be charged by La Liga and found guilty.

When asked on Spanish radio station Cadena SER about Bellingham’s alleged slur, former La Liga referee Iturralde Gonzalez said: “You can be sanctioned if you really say that, but if Getafe wants to defend its player, what it can do is take the case to the Competition Committee.

“The League will do what it has to do, but they can appear at the Competition Committee with those images and accuse him of what he said.”

There are rumours that Man Utd will look to cash in on Greenwood in the summer with reported interest from a number of top Spanish clubs.

Speaking before the January transfer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Mason Greenwood has impressed a great deal during his spell on loan at Getafe, and it’s sparked some talk of big interest from top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“However, it’s not one for January, for sure. Nothing is happening right now, but it’s going to be one to watch for the summer for many clubs. For now, no decision has been made on a next move, and he’s expected to stay at Getafe until June.”