Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will reportedly learn within the ‘next two weeks’ whether he will be punished for his alleged taunt of Mason Greenwood.

The two English players made the move to La Liga during last year’s summer transfer window.

After being pursued by Liverpool, Bellingham completed a £88.5m move to Real Madrid. He has been used in a more advanced role this season and he has been sensational for the Spanish giants. He has 20 goals and eight assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions.

Greenwood meanwhile joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan. He was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the case against him was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service at the start of 2023 following a withdrawal of key witnesses.

Man Utd were initially planning for his return this season but they were forced into a U-turn following severe backlash from staff members and media.

Greenwood was subsequently linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs before he was sent to Getafe on loan. He has seven goals and five assists for the Spanish outfit this season and he is being linked with a summer move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old lined up Bellingham’s Real Madrid for the first time at the start of January. Striker Joselu netted a brace as the Spanish giants won 2-0.

Not much was said about the result after the game as the post-match reaction was centred around a clash between Bellingham and Greenwood.

After the Real Madrid star left Greenwood on the ground following a tackle, cameras caught the midfielder saying a two-syllable word towards the Man Utd loanee when the ball went out of play but the audio was not picked up.

What did Jude Bellingham say to Greenwood? 😳 pic.twitter.com/chsgx3vBpd — Naija (@Naija_PR) February 6, 2024

Getafe subsequently called out this ‘abuse’ and a lip reader was ‘requested’ to decipher exactly what Bellingham said to Greenwood.

A report from The Sun now claims ‘Bellingham and Real Madrid have been left stunned as his ‘r*pist’ taunt to Greenwood has been forwarded to Spain’s football federation’. They explain.