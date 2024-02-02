Man Utd: Bellingham facing ‘punishment’ with ‘lip reader’ requested after Greenwood ‘abuse’ is called out

According to reports, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could be ‘punished’ after Getafe claimed he ‘abused’ Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

The two English players clashed for the first time since their respective moves to La Liga during the 2023 summer transfer window on Thursday night.

Real Madrid fended off competition from Liverpool to sign Bellingham for an initial fee of around £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund.

Deployed in a more advanced role, Bellingham has been a revelation this season as he has grabbed 18 goals and eight assists in his 27 appearances across all competitions.

Greenwood meanwhile was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but it was revealed at the start of 2023 that this case had been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service. This came as it was ruled that – following a withdrawal of key witnesses – there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

Man Utd were initially planning for Greenwood’s return this season but after severe backlash forced them into a U-turn, he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

Real Madrid striker Joselu scored a brace to help Bellingham’s side beat Getafe 2-0 on Thursday evening.

During the game, Bellingham directed a comment towards Greenwood after tackling him near the touchline. While the audio was not picked up, the television caught the incident.

🚨BREAKING: Getafe have reported Jude Bellingham to La Liga after he reportedly called Mason Greenwood a ‘r*pist’ pic.twitter.com/cvQvJ97ldT — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) February 2, 2024

The Times are now reporting that ‘Getafe claim the United loanee was abused by the Real Madrid midfielder, who could be punished by Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee’. The report explains.

‘La Liga will deploy a professional lip reader to decide whether Jude Bellingham called Mason Greenwood a “rapist” after the two players clashed during Real Madrid’s win over Getafe on Thursday night. ‘Getafe made a formal request after the game that Bellingham’s alleged insult be recorded in the referee’s official match report and that La Liga investigate the incident, which occurred in the second half at the Estadio Coliseum. ‘Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape and assault in October of the same year. ‘La Liga will await the results of a lip-reading report before deciding whether to refer the case to the disciplinary committee of the Spanish football federation, which has the power to punish players in Spain. Getafe have not yet commented publicly on the incident.’

Former La Liga referee Iturralde Gonzalez said: “You can be sanctioned if you really say that, but if Getafe wants to defend its player, what it can do is take the case to the Competition Committee.

“The League will do what it has to do, but they can appear at the Competition Committee with those images and accuse him of what he said.”