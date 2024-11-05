Berbatov blasts ’embarrassing’ Man Utd duo as he points to potential new signing

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been “embarrassing” in front of goal this season.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new season with the Premier League giants managing just three wins in ten Premier League matches.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy couldn’t change their fortunes on Sunday when Man Utd drew 1-1 against Chelsea in another underwhelming display.

Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League table and only Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this campaign.

Erik ten Hag was sacked last Monday over their terrible run of displays and results, while Man Utd moved quickly to appoint Ruben Amorim on Friday to replace him.

Amorim will join on November 11 ahead of the next international break and there have already been rumours that some of his current Sporting Lisbon squad could follow him to Old Trafford in January.

One heavily linked is former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres – who has scored 20 goals in 15 appearances this term – as Man Utd look to improve their goalscoring output.

And Berbatov seemed to hint at the possibility of Gyokeres moving to Old Trafford, he told Sky Sports: “This guy Viktor Gyokeres, he is scoring goals for run right now.

“So I think there is a special connection with the coach so maybe we probably are going to see him in a United shirt.”

When asked if he would welcome the signing of the Sweden international, Berbatov replied: “From what he is showing right now, I think yes.

“Our strikers at the moment are not producing and scoring goals. We’re 18th in the league [for goals scored so far this season] which is embarrassing for a stature of club like United. So this is a position that I would like to see improvement.”

There have been reports that Gyokeres isn’t too keen to join Amorim at Man Utd because of the uncertainty surrounding the club in recent years, with one outlet claiming the striker doesn’t want to move to the Red Devils because the club is ‘disorganised, unstable and permanently on fire’.

Speaking after scoring four goals against Estrela on Thursday, Gyokeres responded to the speculation surrounding a move to Man Utd.

The Swede told reporters: “Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know. I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”