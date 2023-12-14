Berbatov ‘feels like sh*t’ watching Man Utd but explains why he has ‘hope’ against Liverpool

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov admits he has “felt like s**t watching” watching the Red Devils’ recent performances.

The Red Devils followed up their impressive win over Chelsea last week by losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League to demonstrate their incredible inconsistency this season under Erik ten Hag.

In 2022/23, the Dutchman led them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-finish in the Premier League – but things aren’t going to plan in the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League, out of the League Cup and out of Europe after they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

And Berbatov probably felt like many Man Utd fans following back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern with the former striker feeling Ten Hag now “needs to answer questions” on their performances.

Reflecting on recent results, Berbatov told Betfair: “I felt like s**t watching the Bournemouth game. United won against Chelsea and then they played Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

“With all due respect to Bournemouth, United need to win games like this. I was watching the game, and it felt like United didn’t have an answer to the way Bournemouth were playing. Then they had Bayern Munich and lost that game.

“Now they go to Liverpool. Even with the injury list, losing games means Erik ten Hag needs to answer questions.

“You are doubting yourself and you’re now playing one of your biggest rivals. You are in a type of form that you don’t want to be in when you play Liverpool – that’s the problem.”

Man Utd face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday in a crucial fixture against Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders and Berbatov still has “hope” of a result despite their inconsistent form.

Berbatov added: “Of course, there’s hope – there is always hope! Especially when it’s a derby.

“United are coming off the back of two defeats, but when it’s a derby you expect the boys to understand what this game is about. Even though they have lost the previous two games, United still have to believe they can beat Liverpool on Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter how hard it is. The chance is there. Liverpool are the favourites on paper, based on the results, but in games like this, the hope is always there, as long as you don’t make stupid mistakes.

“Just forget about the last two games. Try to get the positives out of the performances when you play. Just imagine that this is the first game of the Premier League season and it so happens you play against Liverpool, so you go out there and show you’re ready for the battle.

“That’s it. There is no big philosophy. Just keep it simple. It’s going to be tough, but United have surprised people before when they’ve been in bad positions by winning.”