Man Utd: Berbatov claims Ten Hag talks will be key to transfer as Romano brings update on ‘tense situation’

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons a move to Old Trafford this winter would appeal to Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema.

Reports earlier this month claimed that the Red Devils were keen on ‘exploring’ a loan move for the ex-Real Madrid striker with rumours he could leave Al-Ittihad in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman left Real Madrid for the Saudi Arabian side in the summer market but there’s now speculation that there has been a breakdown in his relationship with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

A report earlier this week did claim that Man Utd ‘will not be making a loan move’ for Benzema and Berbatov has named Arsenal and Chelsea as two other possible destinations.

Berbatov told Betfair: “I’ve seen that Man United may be in the picture for Benzema as well. Someone has told me that maybe they’ll try to see what the situation is. I think Benzema will be an interesting addition to any team. He brings a team goals.

‌”Let’s see what Man United do in January, but why shouldn’t Man United sign him? He brings experience and goals. He’s been at Real Madrid before so maybe he’s talking to Raphael Varane right now. Asking how training is, how Ten Hag is and what Manchester is like.

“Benzema isn’t happy where he is from what we’ve all read and he just wants to play football. He doesn’t play for the money anymore, he has all the money already so he is an option for Man United.

“Benzema will want to play in the Champions League and I think he still wants to play regularly. He’s very similar to Cristiano Ronaldo in that respect. He wants to win trophies too.

“It’ll all come down to what Ten Hag says to him but in the end sometimes the Man United brand and badge is sometimes all that needs to appeal to some players.

“I think Benzema would get more game time at Chelsea because Nicolas Jackson is still finding his feet and is still missing chances. Also, it’d be in London and sometimes you want your new surroundings to be in a big city like that.

“Arsenal would be a very similar move because he’d be able to chase Champions League success. He’d also be able to play regularly because Gabriel Jesus can play out wide. Benzema would like playing for Arsenal because of their style of play.

“He has an interesting choice to make but right now he’d probably choose to move to a London club.

“In my mind, with Benzema, he’d like to play – if not every game – every other game. He’s not going to move to sit on the bench. He’s going to want to prove how good he still is.”

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Benzema’s latest situation in Saudi Arabia, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There have been loads of questions as always on Karim Benzema, and the reality of the situation is that things have been quite tense between the player and some people at Al-Ittihad.

“We had some reports in the previous days about the relationship being broken but I will say that we are not yet at that stage, it’s just a tense situation on some points, but there’s a new director of football now.

“He is a Spanish director of football who was at Barcelona, then Getafe, then Real Betis and he joined Al-Ittihad a couple of days ago. His name is Ramon Planes, the man who brought Pedri, Araujo and many other players to Barcelona.

“He will take care of the situation, having conversations with Benzema and Marcelo Gallardo, but from what I’m hearing from the club side, Al-Ittihad have no intention to give any green light for Benzema to leave in January.

“Let’s see what the situation is like in the next days and see what happens with Benzema.

“At the moment, guys, I’m not aware of any advanced deal or anything concrete with an English club – including with Arsenal, despite various rumours.

“That’s the reality and also let me clarify that in general, from what I’m hearing, there a are many other players that are happy with their life in Saudi and with the Saudi League.

“Look at Cristiano Ronaldo, but also many others that are not desperate to leave the league and who are very focused on their present and future.”