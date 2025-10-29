Berbatov urges Man Utd star to be ‘arrogant’ and ‘angry’ with his team-mates during matches

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged summer signing Benjamin Sesko to get “arrogant” and “angry” with his team-mates to improve his performances.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window with most of that reserved for the signings of Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to improve their attack.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 Premier League season but only six teams have scored more goals than Ruben Amorim’s side this term in a noticeable turnaround.

Mbeumo and Cunha particularly impressed in their 4-2 win over Brighton at the weekend but Sesko has struggled to contribute this season.

The Slovenia international has scored two goals in ten appearances in all competitions and Berbatov has offered advice about how Sesko can succeed at Old Trafford.

When the Man Utd icon was asked what advice he would give Sesko, Berbatov told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Be confident in yourself. Be arrogant in a way that you demand the ball from your team-mates when you make the run.

READ: ‘No jokes’ about Man Utd amid considered opinions on 20 Premier League clubs

“And when you make a good run, if the ball doesn’t come for you, say it or express it in a way that your teammates will understand that, ‘I am here. I’m making the run for you. Respect my run. Not every time but try to see me and believe in what I can do with that run’.

“Sometimes be angry. Scream, swear at him, whatever. [It’s] not personal. Just in a way that I’m here, man. That’s why I’m here. Just give me the ball. Pass to me. I will try to score for you.

“Half-time, before and after the game, speak. Sometimes I think the players need to be more aggressive and emotional, in a way like, ‘Pass me the damn ball, man!”

Berbatov continued: “Be angry with your team-mates. Not always polite and best friends and buddies. Be more angry. Demand more from each other.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Walcott claims Arsenal should have signed ‘incredible’ Man Utd star ‘many years ago’

👉 Man Utd ‘don’t need’ to sign Palace star as one concern should put off Amorim, INEOS – pundit

👉 Man Utd prepare £44m ‘offer’ as Jobe Bellingham decides on shock transfer to Old Trafford



“Whoever is in the position of being the captain, be the one to demand more from yourself and from them.

“In the end, it comes down to the goals for the strikers. If they don’t score enough goals, people will be on them.

“If you’re someone who can stay in the box, then train on that. Be in the box. Training session after training session on the empty goal. Someone to give you the ball, just do tap-ins. Get into the habit of scoring that easy goal as well.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the 20 biggest PL summer transfers from Liverpool dud to Spurs ace via other Liverpool flops