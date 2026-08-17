Man Utd turn to cost-effective £70m duo as they look to seal next two transfers

Man Utd have turned their attention to Sander Berge and Joaquin Seys as they look to sign a midfielder and a left-back before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Red Devils have completed four deals so far this summer with Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) arriving.

Man Utd have spent much of the summer chasing midfield signings with the Red Devils still eyeing one more addition in that area despite Tielemans and Santos joining.

Atalanta’s Ederson had been close to a move before it collapsed over medical concerns, while Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have been heavily linked.

Journalist Ben Jacobs insisted earlier this month that the “three most viable names” now were Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, Fulham’s Berge and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Jacobs said on United Stand: “I think if they want Baleba, they can get Baleba. If they want Berge, they can get Berge. If they want Adams, they can get Adams.

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“So those are the three most viable names, but there’s also the scenario now where it’s only two midfielders because they won’t panic buy a third.”

Baleba has since picked up an injury that will rule him out for the start of the season and Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Man Utd are “not proceeding” with that transfer now.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed: “The injury for Carlos Baleba is making things more complicated. So Man United at the moment are not proceeding with the Carlos Baleba deal.”

Two ‘cost-effective options’ now top of Man Utd list

And now The Sun are claiming that Berge is the most “cost-effective option” for Man Utd as players like Tchouameni will cost too much.

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The Sun‘s Dane Massey insists that Lewis Hall could also prove to be too costly for the Red Devils and that Club Brugge left-back Seys is likely to be a more realistic signing.

Massey wrote on The Sun‘s blog: ‘Sander Berge and Joaquin Seys have emerged as cost-effective options for Manchester United.

‘The Red Devils could turn to cheaper options for their final summer additions as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen both midfield and left-back.

‘The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Lewis Hall have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but their respective deals could prove too expensive.

‘Fulham midfielder Sander Berge has emerged as one potential alternative in the middle of the park, while Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys is another option at left-back.’

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