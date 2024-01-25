Man Utd: ‘Rumblings of concern and discontent’ over Berrada revealed as rush prevented tweet deletion

Omar Berrada has been appointed the Red Devils' new chief executive.

A report has revealed ‘the only rumblings of concern and discontent’ surrounding Omar Berrada’s move from Man City to rivals Man Utd.

The Red Devils named Berrada as their new chief executive over the weekend after raiding neighbours Man City in a dramatic sign of intent.

Berrada has achieved success both on and off the pitch during his time at the Etihad Stadium and is the successor to Richard Arnold, who left Man Utd in November.

The Frenchman had most recently been chief football operations officer at City but he worked in a variety of different guises during almost a decade at the club.

It is understood that the Glazers appointed Berrada in consultation with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is waiting for his deal to buy 25 per cent of the club to be ratified.

Berrada’s start date will be confirmed in due course with Man Utd confirming that Patrick Stewart will continue his role as interim chief executive for now.

It is always controversial when any figure swaps Man City for Man Utd or vice versa and the Red Devils’ main doubts apparently came in form of ‘any potential implication of Berrada’ in the 115 charges levelled at City over alleged breaches of FFP.

The Athletic‘s inside track on the Berrada deal revealed:

‘The only rumblings of concern and discontent to be heard are those over any potential implication of Berrada in the more than 100 charges levelled against City alleging breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. ‘Berrada joined City in 2011 as head of international business development, then became director of partnerships two years later and began working closely with Soriano. In 2016, he was promoted to COO, a role which was later adapted to include more football-related responsibilities. ‘Berrada is not mentioned in the leaked emails published by German magazine Der Spiegel, which led to City receiving a two-year ban from the Champions League for breaching financial fair play rules in 2020. Berrada was not called as a witness to the Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing that overturned City’s punishment later that year either. ‘The Premier League charges against City alleging misreporting of financial information cover seasons 2009-10 to 2017-18, which includes Berrada’s first seven years at the Etihad. City deny any wrongdoing. ‘At the all-staff meeting on Wednesday, Stewart was challenged on Berrada’s potential implication in City’s Premier League charges. United have conducted due diligence on Berrada and are confident in his appointment.’

A couple of Berrada’s historic tweets caused a brief stir on social media with the former Man City man posting about “hoping for a ManU loss” against Chelsea in 2012 and that Bayern Munich “really deserved” to beat Man Utd in the Red Devils’ historic 1999 Champions League final triumph.

