Man Utd told CEO signing is ‘last chance saloon’ with Jose Mourinho admission highlighted

Omar Berrada (right) in the stands during a match.

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce thinks it’s “last chance saloon for Manchester United” with Omar Berrada set to join as the club’s new chief executive.

Berrada has agreed to switch Manchester City for United in what has been deemed a ‘massive coup’ for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has got down to business straight away after agreeing a deal with the Glazers to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club.

He is set to take over all football operations at Old Trafford and is spearheading a necessary overhaul.

Berrada has worked at City since 2011 and has influenced a ridiculously successful spell at the club, both on and off the pitch.

The Treble winners confirmed Berrada’s exit in a statement given to The Athletic last week.

“Manchester City can confirm Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group,” the statement said.

“The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

Berrada has a massive job on his hands but will not be able to officially join United until the summer, David Ornstein has confirmed.

Despite this, he is expected to discuss the appointment of a sporting director/head of recruitment.

With United in a state of disarray on and off the pitch, it feels like a do-or-die situation, according to Allardyce.

“It’s like the last chance saloon for Manchester United, because there’s so much gone on for 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left, without the sort of success that they demand or expect,” Allardyce said on his podcast.

“When Jose Mourinho says, ‘I finished second in the Premier League with Man United, which is my best achievement as a manager’ and you look at what he’s achieved in the world of football, it just shows you how difficult the job was.

“I don’t know how much due diligence they’ve done, but we all know the staff at Manchester City have worked tirelessly over the last 12 years.

“After learning the ropes for three or four years about how to restructure and run a football club, they now do it better than most. Their infrastructure behind Pep Guardiola is one of the reasons why City are so good.”

