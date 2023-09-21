Were Man Utd ‘better off’ with David de Gea? They ‘aren’t good enough’ to suffer Andre Onana

Manchester United “aren’t good enough” to take advantage of the edge Andre Onana can give them and may be better off with David De Gea still in the team, according to former Red Devil Paul Parker.

Onana was brought in from Inter Milan in the summer with his ability to pass the ball out from the back thought to be key to manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to bring him to the club.

De Gea’s quality with the ball at his feet was thought to be a limiting factor, but Onana has already conceded 14 goals in just six games for United and made a big mistake to hand Bayern Munich the lead in their 4-3 win over Ten Hag’s side on Wednesday.

And Parker says he would prefer to see a goalkeeper who can save shots than one with superior passing ability, with United not good enough to reap the rewards of that style of football in any case.

Parker told FutFanatico: “The goalkeeper? I’m still not sure. I still think United would be better with a keeper who is going to save a large percentage of shots at the goal. He just hasn’t done that.

“I’ve seen cats jump across a wall better than Onana. I don’t care that he can pass the ball. United aren’t good enough to play that style of football. They haven’t got the continuity to do it.”

“The modern fan is only concerned with how good a goalkeeper is with the ball at their feet when I’m concerned about whether he can save a certain percentage of shots at goal.”

“He isn’t that much better than de Gea but because he can’t ping a pass 60 yards to someone’s feet 9/10 times he wasn’t deemed good enough.”

“I bet there are a few fans this season who think United would be in a better position with de Gea than they are with Onana when you look at the goals being conceded.”

After the game, Onana fronted up and took responsibility for the defeat.

“It’s difficult,” the Cameroon international said.

“It’s difficult to lose this way because I think in the beginning we started very good and after my mistake we lost control of the game.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down. But the team were good, very good, but because of me we didn’t win the game.

“I am happy for the work of the team and we just have to move on. This is life of the goalkeeper and if we didn’t win today it’s because of me.”