Man Utd ‘bid hard’ for La Liga forward with £26m release clause; ‘prepare’ £78m for Juve star

Etta Eyong and Kenan Yildiz have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are looking to get a deal over the line for new Villarreal forward Etta Eyong and are ‘bidding hard’, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new recruits over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo among the new faces.

Despite those additions, Man Utd are showing similar inconsistent form to last season with three wins, three losses and a draw from their opening seven Premier League matches, while they were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

There are already rumours building about who they could sign in the January transfer window as they look to give Ruben Amorim the tools to turn things around.

Man Utd have been linked with a potential move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba with the latest reports claiming that the Cameroon international could ask to leave the Seagulls in January.

And now Man Utd are looking to further improve their attacking options with rumours that Joshua Zirkzee could be sold in the next couple of transfer windows.

One player they are ‘bidding hard’ for is Levante forward Eyong, who won his first cap for Cameroon during the current international break, with Spanish publication Sport claiming that Man Utd have ‘initiated contact to try to get ahead in the bidding process’ for the 21-year-old.

The report adds: ‘Both Levante and Villarreal, who share the transfer rights, will try to sell Etta Eyong to the highest bidder.

‘The Granota club is aware that they won’t be able to keep him and hope that a Premier League club will end up paying the €30 million buyout clause, although the peculiarities of his transfer contract make a sale practically certain if a €15 million offer arrives. Either way, he could be one of the bargains of the summer, and clubs are no strangers to it.’

Despite interest from Man Utd, Eyong ‘prioritises staying in Spain and his priority would be to play for Barça’ after already forging a relationship with the Catalan giants ‘that could bear fruit in the future’.

Spanish website Fichajes claim that Man Utd are also ‘preparing’ to sign Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz with the Red Devils ‘ready to launch a €90 million bid’ for the Turkey international.

Man Utd are ‘willing to outbid rivals’ Arsenal and Chelsea to land the Juventus attacker and the Red Devils’ ‘proposal could tip the balance if Juventus fails to sign contract improvements or retain him on better terms’.

Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring the situation, forcing United to move quickly and offer attractive terms’ for the Germany-born former Bayern Munich academy youngster.