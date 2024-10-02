Newcastle bid £4m more than Man Utd for Brazilian as Barcelona receive ‘two very interesting proposals’

Man Utd and Newcastle have made offers to buy Barcelona winger Raphinha in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazil international has started the new season in great form with six goals and three assists in ten Premier League matches in all competitions.

Raphinha has become a regular fixture in Hansi Flick’s teams whereas he was in and out of the Barcelona side under legendary midfielder Xavi.

He still managed to contribute six goals and nine assists in 28 La Liga appearances last term but only 17 of those were from the start under Xavi.

And now reports in Spain claim that his good form is attracting serious interest from the Premier League with both Man Utd and Newcastle lodging bids.

Raphinha’s good form has ‘not stopped Joan Laporta from considering selling him’ in January with the Barcelona president ‘still studying the signings of Jamal Musiala or Nico Williams’.

During the summer ‘no convincing offers came for the 27-year-old winger, and this caused him to stay’ but ‘there are now several teams willing to bet on Raphinha’.

Newcastle have ‘put a total of €60m (£50m) on the table’ while Man Utd ‘have also made an offensive, but slightly smaller, of 45 million fixed and 10 in variables’ with the Red Devils’ offer totalling €55m (£46m).

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League clubs in Europe: Arsenal seek first Champions League as Aston Villa return

👉 Mediawatch: Visionary Ferguson solved Man Utd Ten Hag sack conundrum seven years ago

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd are a ‘total clown car’ and Jose Mourinho was absolutely right

But, with Raphinha now one of the most in-form players in European football, Barcelona president Laporta ‘will no longer settle for less than €75m to allow him to leave.’

The Brazilian contributed a goal and an assist as Barcelona beat Young Boys 5-0 on Tuesday night and Raphinha believes his change of position this season has helped him into better form.

Raphinha told Movistar: “We knew we had to respond to the game in Monaco. We did very well. We lost in the league in Pamplona and we had to respond. In front of our fans it is much easier because of their support. I am glad we came away with a good victory.

“We have this idea of ​​pressing high up and we are doing it very well. We are working very well. Physically, everyone on the pitch is strong. Those who come in from outside also help a lot.

“I think what has changed the most is my position on the field. That’s what has really changed for me. I’ve always had the desire to play well. You have to always run. The result doesn’t matter. The most important thing is to give everything for the team.

“It’s important to score so many goals because at the end of the eight games it will matter.”