Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘plotting a late bid’ to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney before this transfer window closes.

Man Utd have done some positive business this summer as £90m has already been spent to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna.

The arrival of Zirkzee is a huge boost as Man Utd’s lack of options in forward areas last term forced head coach Erik ten Hag to rely on inexperienced striker Rasmus Hojlund.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd could sign another new striker this summer and their Hojlund being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury could accelerate their plans.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team remain in the market for signings in various positions. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are ‘expected’ to join from Bayern Munich, while they have picked out a ‘surprise’ cheaper alternative to PSG centre-midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Regarding Man Utd’s search for a new striker, a report from The Athletic claims they ‘have it in mind’ to try for a signing at the end of the window.

‘Independent of Hojlund’s injury, United had a mind to try for a centre-forward at the end of the window should they make a major sale. ‘Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were two names discussed, but nothing has moved on. Ten Hag said he could play Jadon Sancho or Bruno Fernandes up front, with Joshua Zirkzee now also training at the club.’

Football Insider meanwhile claims Man Utd are ‘ready to bid’ for Toney after his ‘price dropped by £20m’, with a ‘late-window’ offer ‘plotted’ by the Red Devils.

The report claims.

‘The 20-time champions are exploring the market for a proven centre-forward, and Toney is on their shortlist. ‘Hojlund’s situation has left United without an orthodox senior striker, and Erik ten Hag is pushing for the club to secure another frontline option who is proven at the highest level. ‘Brentford are still anticipating bids for Toney, with the club having dropped their asking price from £70million to around £50million.’

