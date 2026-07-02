Man Utd have made a bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s brilliant second half to the season which saw them finish third and pick up a place in next season’s Champions League.

It has been confirmed by widespread reports that Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, maybe three, in the summer transfer window, while they are also prioritising a left-back and left-winger.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson will become their first new signing of the summer with reports claiming he had a medical in New York recently, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that a deal was “here we go” done.

Mateus Fernandes had been their next midfield target after Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson proved to be too expensive – but Tottenham beat them to the signing of the Portugal international.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott has been linked with a potential move to Man Utd as they look to switch targets after missing out on Fernandes.

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And now an X account ‘made up of five elite reporters’ and with over 700k followers has revealed that Man Utd have now made a £59m bid for Scott, while Liverpool and Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United has made a bold move, submitting a £59 million bid for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott according to sources. However, it seems that the offer has been turned down, meaning @ManUtd will have to come back with a stronger second bid. This situation is heating up, especially with @Arsenal and @LFC closely monitoring the developments. Both clubs are ready to pounce if United falters in their pursuit.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Arsenal have been calling about Scott but that Bournemouth are looking for £80m to sell the midfielder.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “Alex Scott has just returned from training with England and will now start formal talks with Bournemouth over a potential new deal.

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“At the end of the season, Bournemouth were very optimistic that Scott would stay. And for their part, that stance hasn’t changed. And some of the confidence that Scott might stay is down to the fact that Thiago Pinto is prepared to put at least one release clause into the contract of Alex Scott to keep him for that extra season.

“It may be like Antoine Semenyo, with a release clause offered in January and then it depreciates by about 5 million in the summer. And in that scenario, I’m told it would be 75 or so down to 70. But it may be that Bournemouth are more inclined to say to Scott, no mid-season release clause, stay until the end of the summer and then you can leave at market value.

“As of now, we’ve heard some suggestions that Bournemouth would sell at 60 million. My understanding is that the number is 80 million and no decision on a potential sale or engagement will be made before Bournemouth sit down with Alex Scott, and this is also why at the moment when Arsenal came calling Bournemouth said wait and that the player is not for sale.”

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