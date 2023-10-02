Man Utd bidder awaits takeover ‘green light’ amid growing ‘tension’ as ‘modified bid’ is touted

According to reports, Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is awaiting a “green light” before he steps up his efforts to oust the Glazer family.

The Glazer family announced last November that they would “evaluate all options” as they scour the market for new investors.

They decided against ruling out a full sale at the same but it remains to be seen whether a 100% takeover will be sanctioned by Man Utd‘s current owners.

Ratcliffe – along with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim – have emerged as the leading contenders in the race to buy Man Utd after three official rounds of bidding.

INEOS chief Ratcliffe is understood to be willing to keep the Glazer family on board with a reduced stake, while Sheikh Jassim is only interested in a full takeover.

Last month, Ratcliffe admitted that it would be “excruciating” if he ended up failing to acquire Man Utd.

“The Manchester United bid would have been unthinkable two or three years ago if we hadn’t had some of the experiences — some quite difficult experiences with Lausanne and Nice,” Romano said.

“You can’t really contemplate acquiring a brand like Manchester United and failing because the failure is just far too public and excruciating in a deal like that.”

Ratcliffe’s offer is understood to be worth around £5bn and it has recently been reported that he is planning to ‘modify his bid’ in an attempt to ‘allay fears’ in the race to beat Sheikh Jassim to the takeover.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now explained why he thinks this takeover process is “taking so much time”.

“Obviously before Jim Ratcliffe, if he is successful, can proceed with everything, he needs a green light from the Glazers, and I think that’s why it’s taking so much time,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“And the longer it takes to get that approval and basically be told that you are the leading group, the more likely it is that competitive tension rises.

“And both Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim do constantly reassess their structure, maybe even reassess their value because that’s part of the game of the process.

“Raine Group, who are running this process, are trying to get the highest possible price in the best possible deals for the Glazers, that’s why they’ve been employed.

“So if we get periods of apparent limbo, it does potentially put pressure on the groups to restructure or to reassess, and I think that that’s sort of what we’ve seen over the last few months.”

