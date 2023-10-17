Vieira reveals pros and cons of working for Man Utd bidder Ratcliffe in warning to Ten Hag

Arsenal lehend Patrick Vieira insists Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s “ambitions and expectations are high” as the billionaire looks to complete a deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United.

It was revealed on Saturday that Sheikh Jassim has pulled out of the running to buy Man Utd after it became clear that he wasn’t going to agree a deal with the Glazers for 100 per cent of the Premier League club.

And British billionaire Ratcliffe is now set to complete a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazer family in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’.

A report in the Daily Mail today has claimed that INEOS owner Ratcliffe is planning to ‘complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

The newspaper added that Erik ten Hag ‘will be retained despite United’s poor start to the season, with the new investors viewing an extensive injury list as a major mitigating factor’.

And former Arsenal midfielder Vieira has provided a first-hand account of what it’s like to work for Ratcliffe after being employed by the British billionaire as manager of his French club Nice between 2018 and 2020.

“He’d never interfere with my work,” Vieira told FourFourTwo magazine.

“We’d talk about football when we met, about the team and our lives, but he’s not an owner who will get involved too much and prevent the manager from doing his job.

“His ambitions and expectations are high, so you know where you stand, but you can do your job freely.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on exactly where Ratcliffe’s bid is at with a deal set to be completed very soon.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s very close now for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to complete the purchase of his stake in Manchester United, it’s at the final stages after a lengthy saga going back to February/March. It’s been a difficult negotiation, but now it should be completed very soon, with Ratcliffe set to take control of 25% of Manchester United. He’s now very optimistic, and it should be a big moment for the club.

“The idea is for Sir Jim to have sporting control, this is an absolutely crucial detail. He wants to make an impact and to have a good relationship with the club’s fans. It will take time, because he’ll have to oversee changes to the board, bringing in new directors, and so on.

“After so many months of negotiations, my understanding from Sheikh Jassim’s end is that the Glazers never really intended to sell the club, they never wanted to fully leave. I can’t confirm anything directly from the Glazer family, but this is the feeling from Sheikh Jassim. He eventually decided that they can’t keep going back and forth like this with no progress, he decided to move on and leave the negotiations.

“Sheikh Jassim felt he would be the dream owner with the investments he was ready to make, not just at the club but around the stadium and in the city. He wanted to close the deal as soon as possible so he could make an impact in the summer transfer window, he was ready to do important things for United. He was really optimistic back in March/April/May, but by the summer it started to look really difficult, even though he tried to re-structure his bid.

“At the moment, there are rumours, but nothing confirmed about negotiations to buy any other club. Sheikh Jassim will hold internal discussions about how to move in the next months. It’s not easy to buy top clubs in Europe, so they will decide on the next steps soon, but at the moment there is nothing going on with any other club.

“I can also say that, despite links with Kylian Mbappe, it’s normal to have rumours like this when new owners could be coming in, but there was nothing concrete. For one thing, the takeover was never that close. Mbappe was also very clear in the summer that he wanted to stay at PSG for at least one more season. Still, I can say that Sheikh Jassim wanted to make a star signing in the summer, though I have no confirmation that Mbappe was on his list.”