Man Utd ‘bidding hard’ for free transfer as Real Madrid ‘refuse to do anything crazy’

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd are ‘bidding hard’ to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim on November 1 as they moved quickly to replace Erik ten Hag, who they sacked after a terrible start to the new season.

Man Utd only won three of their opening nine matches under Erik ten Hag and have gained another four points in the two games since his departure, against Chelsea and Leicester City, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy doing well in his short stint.

The Red Devils have done well to keep goals out this term with 12 conceded in 11 matches but they have the fourth-worst attack in the Premier League and sit 13th in the table.

There have been lots of rumours about who Amorim – who arrived in Manchester on Monday – will look to sign in the January transfer window if funds are available.

But Man Utd also have one eye on the summer transfer window and any bargain deals that can be had with the Red Devils very interested in Bayern Munich defender Davies.

The Canada international’s contract is up at the end of the season and he is free to leave for nothing at the end of the season if he doesn’t agree a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

And now Spanish publication AS (via Sport Witness) claim that Man Utd ‘bidding hard’ to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Davies.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Davies because of their recent history and out of other interested teams it is understood to be ‘mainly’ Man Utd who are actively pursuing the Canadian.

The report speculates that his agent is trying to ‘make the most of the situation’ with Sport Witness adding that Man Utd could have a ‘chance’ to sign Davies with Real Madrid ‘refusing to do anything crazy’.

Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh recently gave Man Utd hope too by dismissing rumours that the Bayern Munich star had already agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Huoseh said: “Although the player has many options, we have not reached an agreement with any club. Any information that suggests otherwise is incorrect.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils would be silly to pursue a move for Davies as it would ultimately end in disappointment.

Parker told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “I think Alphonso Davies wants to go to Real Madrid. So, I don’t think there is any point talking about him.

“Man Utd might be silly enough to involve themselves in a battle for him, but if he wants to go to Madrid, they should let him go there.

“I think he is just waiting for them. As a player, he would be a very good fit, but I think there is no point talking about it.”