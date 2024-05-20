Man Utd ‘big admirers’ of available Prem manager as Red Devils ‘to give green light’ for one exit

Roberto De Zerbi has some ‘big admirers’ at Man Utd, according to reports, with the Italian set to leave Brighton now the season is over.

De Zerbi’s departure by mutual consent was announced on Saturday with the 44-year-old linked to a number of top clubs around Europe.

The Italian is rumoured to be a top target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel ahead of next season, while Man Utd have been linked in the past.

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure at Man Utd this season with the club finishing eighth in the Premier League and being knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

They do have a chance of success in the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man Utd later this month but his job security is still in doubt.

And, according to journalist Anil Kandola, De Zerbi ‘fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for’ at Man Utd.

Kandola wrote on X: “In light of the news Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, do NOT be surprised if he’s linked with the Man United job over the next couple of days.

“I’m told he has big admirers within the INEOS structure and fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for…”

De Zerbi cited a difference of vision with Albion owner Tony Bloom as the reason for leaving the Amex Stadium with two years remaining on his contract.

Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said the process of identifying the 44-year-old’s successor is under way but would not go into detail on names or style of coach.

“I spent the last 24, 48 hours in a strong and a tough way,” said De Zerbi. “We didn’t find the right agreement to go forward, to stay together.

“Football is my life and I can’t change my passion. There isn’t any club – no one offered (anything). At the moment, nothing.

“I leave two years of contract. Maybe I will stay at home two, three, four months – for sure I have nothing (lined up).

“I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don’t know where or when. But it was an honour to work in the Premier League.”

Man Utd ‘to give green light’ to Casemiro transfer

Casemiro has been one of the biggest Man Utd flops in a disappointing campaign and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that there is “a very good chance” that the Brazilian will leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “From Saudi Arabia and maybe also from other countries, they will approach Manchester United for Casemiro, and the expectation is – from United – to give the green light.

“I think there is a very good chance to see Casemiro leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.”

And Romano has revealed that Man Utd want to bring in a new left-back in the summer, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United want to bring in a new left-back this summer.

“They will be busy on this position in the upcoming transfer window because of too many injuries to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has also been really unlucky with injuries, and the situation with Sergio Reguilon was not managed in the best way in the January transfer window.

“Man United will bring in a new left-back, and at the moment they are still exploring options as it’s not yet clear who they want. It could be an important young player, ready to compete, and they are on it, looking at options.”

