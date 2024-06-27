Man Utd ‘open to a big offer’ for Mbappe replacement as Ten Hag ‘sets sights’ on Chelsea flop

Man Utd are willing to consider a ‘big-money offer’ from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be set for a lot of change over the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to wheel and deal in the transfer market.

Man Utd have a reported initial transfer budget of around £50m which INEOS will look to increase by listening to offers for most members of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

And that could potentially include some fan favourites like Rashford with the Man Utd forward having a poor season after hitting 30 goals in the previous campaign.

The 26-year-old managed just eight goals in all competitions and there have been rumours that Ten Hag could take the hit if it meant funds to revamp his squad.

Speculation linking him with a move to French giants PSG have gone quiet in recent weeks but talkSPORT has claimed on Thursday that the Parisiens ‘will consider a move’ for Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The report on talkSPORT claims:

‘It’s understood that the French giants could step up their interest if they receive encouragement that the Manchester United star is open to the move. ‘PSG have been long-time admirers of Rashford and could pursue a move given his uncertain future at Old Trafford. ‘While Man United are not actively looking to sell the forward, the Red Devils could be open to a big-money offer in order to help raise funds for new signings.’

And Man Utd are looking for attackers this summer too with reports in Spain claiming that the Red Devils are one of the five clubs in for Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

After naming Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce, Juventus and Roma as potential destinations for Morata – who scored 15 La Liga goals last term – the report insists Man Utd have now ‘set their sights’ on the Spain international.

‘In England, Manchester United have also set their sights on Morata. The team led by Erik ten Hag needs an experienced figure to lead their attack and guide the team’s young talents. Morata, who already has experience in the Premier League after his time at Chelsea, could be the key missing piece in the Red Devils’ offensive team.’

Morata has already spent some time in the Premier League with Chelsea but his time at Stamford Bridge wasn’t particularly successful on a personal level with 24 goals in 72 appearances.