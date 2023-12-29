Man Utd ‘big problem’ identified as Merson tips ‘inconsistent’ Red Devils to drop points against Forest

Paul Merson thinks that Manchester United could drop points in their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest as a ‘big problem’ has been identified.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils have been up and down of late and they could be in for a tricky game over the weekend against a revitalised Nottingham Forest side.

After parting company with Steve Cooper, Forest looked like a different animal as they put Newcastle to the sword on Boxing Day.

Erik ten Hag’s side themselves had a good result last time around as they were able to come back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils looked good in the second half against Villa, consistency has been a major problem all season and Merson thinks that could cost them against Forest.

“Who saw Nottingham Forest getting three points against Newcastle United the other day? That was an absolutely incredible result for them and they’ll fancy their chances against an inconsistent Manchester United side,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Forest are one of those teams that are better away from home, so I’m not sure this game will suit them. I hate predicting Manchester United games as they are a bag of revels – you never know what you’re going to get from them.

“I watched them beat Chelsea 2-1 and thought they’d finally turn a corner, but they followed it up with losses against Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and West Ham United, while they somehow managed to get a point against Liverpool.

“They haven’t shown enough consistency this season, which is a big problem for Erik ten Hag. A draw would be a huge result for Forest, which I believe is on the cards.”

As things stand, Man Utd find themselves seventh in the table and six points adrift of the top four. They have only won two of their last six matches and could do with a consistent run to turn their fortunes around.

Despite putting three goals past Aston Villa last time out, hitting the back of the net has been a big problem for Ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils have only scored 21 goals so far which is the same as Luton Town who currently occupy a spot in the relegation zone.

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck against Aston Villa and United fans will be hoping for more of the same going forward.

Ten Hag’s side are currently averaging 1.63 points per game which highlights their inconsistency this season.

For context, they are currently projected to finish the campaign with just 62 points which would be 13 less than they managed last time around.

The second half of the season will be crucial for Ten Hag’s side as they really could do with putting together a consistent run of results.

