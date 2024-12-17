Man Utd pinpoint ‘big target’ for January as ‘fresh approach’ is made with double exit on the cards

Man Utd have decided to make Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their ‘big target’ for the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table with Ruben Amorim winning two, losing two and drawing one of his five league matches in charge.

Man Utd have been extremely inconsistent this campaign but their 2-1 comeback win over arch-rivals Man City on Sunday could give them a platform to have a more successful second half of the season.

Supporters are hoping the club can support Amorim in the transfer market with the Red Devils struggling for goals in the Premier League this season.

Only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this term with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for criticism.

And Man Utd will reportedly look to sign a new forward in the winter with a report in Spanish publication Fichajes claiming that the Red Devils have made Napoli’s Osimhen ‘their big target for the January transfer window’.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has a release clause of €75m, which ‘could facilitate negotiations although the financial aspect remains a challenge’.

The signing of the Nigeria international has ‘become a strategic priority for the English club’ while rivals Chelsea ‘have not lost sight of the striker, after talks last summer failed to bear fruit.’

Caught Offside claimed on Monday that the Red Devils have made a ‘fresh approach’ for Osimhen to ‘ask for information’ over a potential transfer with the Napoli man ’emerging as a top target for Man Utd due to the doubts over Marcus Rashford’s future, and after the lack of impact made by Joshua Zirkzee since moving to Old Trafford in the summer’.

The report suggests Zirkzee and Rashford – who was left out of Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City – could leave Man Utd in the January transfer window as they look to bring funds into the Premier League club.

Former Man Utd star Lee Sharpe is hoping that the Red Devils can find some consistency after their win over City and reckons that will only come when Amorim stops rotating as much.

Sharpe told BetMGM: “It will be impossible for United to find consistency if Amorin is constantly making changes to the starting eleven. Amorin needs to be starting nine or more of the same players every week to improve enough to compete with the best teams in the league. When it comes to the best teams everyone knows pretty much what their starting team will be before it’s announced and with United at the moment it’s more of a lottery which isn’t helping their consistency issues.

“At the moment with the busy Christmas schedule both in the league and the European games the best thing he can do is just play a consistent team to try and get the group used to the new formation. I’m sure Amorin would have liked to have come in during the summer when he could have spent pre-season drilling the team with his ideas when results and performances don’t matter but doing so makes his job much trickier.

“I think they will get there though, he is clearly a capable manager as you can see already they have made improvements going forward they just have to cut out their defensive errors which is easier said than done.”